Central Texas man pronounced dead, suspect in custody following shooting Friday

By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead and one is in custody following a shooting in Hill County Friday evening.

The Hill County Sherriff’s Department responded to calls around 5:01 p.m. in the 400 block of Pine Street regarding a possible shooting and suspects still at the scene.

Upon arrival, a deputy on scene found the shooter in a vehicle and proceeded to handcuff him before attempting to provide CPS on the victim.

Numerous law enforcement agencies such as Texas Department of Public Safety were on scene as well as Abbott Volunteer Fire Department taking over to assist the victim.

Despite numerous attempts, he still succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim’s nor suspect’s identity have not been identified, according to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is on-going.

