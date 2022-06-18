Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified

ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in the shooting that left one man dead Friday evening.

Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40, has been charged with murder and is being held at the Hill County Jail.

The sheriff’s office responded to calls around 5:01 p.m. in the 400 block of Pine Street regarding a possible shooting and suspects still at the scene.

Upon arrival, a deputy at the scene found the shooter in a vehicle and proceeded to handcuff him before attempting to provide CPR to the victim.

Numerous law enforcement agencies, like the Texas Department of Public Safety, were on scene.

Despite numerous attempts, the victim succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity have not been released.

This investigation is on-going.

