Hearne Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office search for wanted suspect

Quintavia “Tay-Tay” Higgins is wanted by authorities for multiple offenses including robbery,...
Quintavia “Tay-Tay” Higgins is wanted by authorities for multiple offenses including robbery, burglary of habitation and evading arrest with previous convictions.(Hearne Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) - The Hearne Police Department, along with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted person.

Quintavia “Tay-Tay” Higgins is wanted by authorities for multiple offenses, including robbery, burglary of habitation, and evading arrest.

Higgins has previous convictions, according to authorities.

Anyone with information could receive a cash reward by calling 800-299-0191 or the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office CRIMESTOPPERS.

