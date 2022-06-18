Hearne Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office search for wanted suspect
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) - The Hearne Police Department, along with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted person.
Quintavia “Tay-Tay” Higgins is wanted by authorities for multiple offenses, including robbery, burglary of habitation, and evading arrest.
Higgins has previous convictions, according to authorities.
Anyone with information could receive a cash reward by calling 800-299-0191 or the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office CRIMESTOPPERS.
