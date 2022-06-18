Advertisement

Hill County Sheriff’s Office identify suspect in murder of victim Friday evening

Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,(Hill County Sheriff's Office)
By Kenisha Huitt and KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in the shooting that left one man dead Friday evening.

Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40, has been charged with murder and is being held at the Hill County Jail.

The Hill County Sherriff’s Department responded to calls around 5:01 p.m. in the 400 block of Pine Street regarding a possible shooting and suspects still at the scene.

Upon arrival, a deputy on scene found the shooter in a vehicle and proceeded to handcuff him before attempting to provide CPS on the victim.

Numerous law enforcement agencies such as Texas Department of Public Safety were on scene as well as Abbott Volunteer Fire Department taking over to assist the victim.

Despite numerous attempts, he still succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity have not been identified, according to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her...
Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound surrenders to Waco authorities
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

Latest News

Four armed suspects entered around 10:30 p.m. May 20 a convenience store in the 2000 block of...
Houston armed suspects fail at attempted robbery
Thomas John Boukamp, 22
Michigan man convicted on all charges after traveling to engage in sex with 14-year-old Lubbock girl
A parade was held in historic East Waco to celebrate the holiday.
Central Texas celebrates Juneteenth
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
SpaceX reported to fire employees critical of CEO Elon Musk
Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained two people in a search warrant
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office find pounds of marijuana among other drugs in arrest