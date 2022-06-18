Advertisement

Houston armed suspects fail at attempted robbery

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

Four armed suspects entered around 10:30 p.m. May 20 a convenience store in the 2000 block of Bennington where they proceeded to point their guns to the clerk and customers.

The men demanded that the clerk open the door to the enclosed area with the cash registers that are surrounded by bulletproof glass.

The suspects attempted to gain access through the door leading to the store clerk but were unable to open it.

The suspects became frustrated and ran out of the store while firing rounds at the bulletproof glass and then fled in an unknown direction.

Suspect one is described a skinny Hispanic man wearing a red pullover, gray pants and used an assault rifle. Suspect two is described as a Black man wearing a white pullover, blue jeans and sandals.

Suspect is three described as a Black man wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and yellow shoes. Suspect four is described as a Black man wearing a black pullover, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is to contact the Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

