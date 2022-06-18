Man identified in standoff with police after traffic stop in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man is identified as the suspect involved in a standoff between Temple police on Friday afternoon, June 17, 2022.

24-year-old Shuakind Santos is accused of evading, resisting arrest and failing to stop and provide information after a traffic accident.

After trained officers couldn’t apprehend the suspect they simultaneously deployed two bean bag rounds and discharged a taser at Santos.

One bean bag round struck the subject’s upper chest and one bean bag round struck his lower rib cage on his left side.

The subject was transported to Baylor Scott and White hospital following the incident for a medical evaluation, and it was determined he sustained injury to his spleen from one of the bean bags rounds.

He has undergone surgery to remove his spleen and is in stable condition at this time.

“Officers are involved in numerous and varied interactions on a daily basis, and, when warranted, may use reasonable force in carrying out their duties,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

“We will still do a thorough examination to confirm the tactics used during this incident were appropriate.”

As a matter of standard practice, each individual use of force by a Temple police officer is documented and reviewed by supervisors to determine if it was reasonable based on the circumstances at the time.

He is wanted for a misdemeanor probation violation in Bell County, felony burglary of habitation and resisting arrest in Coryell County, and contempt of court in another state.

Along with a prior felony family violence conviction the Temple Police Department will pursue felony charges in possession of a firearm.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.