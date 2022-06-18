Advertisement

A Man is in custody for murder in Abbott

Man in custody for murder of another man
Man in custody for murder of another man(Hill County Sheriff's department | Hill County Sheriff's department)
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sherrif’s Department responded to calls around 5:01 p.m. regarding a possible shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene at 5:09 p.m. they found one man fatally shot in a car with the possible shooter still inside.

The officer there immediately arrested the suspect and began to do CPR on the adult-male victim.

Despite numerous law enforcement agencies giving medical care to the victim, he still succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police have decided not to release the victim’s identity until next-of-kin is notified.

This investigation is on-going and witnesses are being interviewed at the Sheriff’s office.

