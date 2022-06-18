Advertisement

Missing Alert issued for North Texas teen with intellectual disability

Chadrick Avery, 17, was last seen at 11 p.m. June 17 in the 900 block of Duncan Perry Road.
Chadrick Avery, 17, was last seen at 11 p.m. June 17 in the 900 block of Duncan Perry Road.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - A Missing Alert has been issued out of Grand Prairie for a missing teen diagnosed with an intellectual disability.






Avery is described as a Black teen that is 5′7″, 160 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts and Nike brand tennis shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to HIS own health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are to call the Grand Prairie Police Department at (972) 237-8700.

