Missing Alert issued for North Texas teen with intellectual disability

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - A Missing Alert has been issued out of Grand Prairie for a missing teen diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

Chadrick Avery, 17, was last seen at 11 p.m. June 17 in the 900 block of Duncan Perry Road.

Grand Prairie Police Department is searching for a missing teen with an intellectual disability (Texas DPS)

Avery is described as a Black teen that is 5′7″, 160 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts and Nike brand tennis shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to HIS own health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are to call the Grand Prairie Police Department at (972) 237-8700.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.