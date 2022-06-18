Missing Alert issued for North Texas teen with intellectual disability
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - A Missing Alert has been issued out of Grand Prairie for a missing teen diagnosed with an intellectual disability.
Chadrick Avery, 17, was last seen at 11 p.m. June 17 in the 900 block of Duncan Perry Road.
Avery is described as a Black teen that is 5′7″, 160 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts and Nike brand tennis shoes.
Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to HIS own health and safety.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are to call the Grand Prairie Police Department at (972) 237-8700.
