Temple Police identify suspect arrested after car chase, standoff

Shuakind Santos is the man identified in standoff with police in Temple
Shuakind Santos is the man identified in standoff with police in Temple(MGN)
By Kenisha Huitt and KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Saturday identified Shuakind Santos, 24, as the man who allegedly engaged officers in a standoff after a vehicle pursuit.

Santos is charged with evading, resisting arrest and failing to stop and provide information after a traffic accident.

The incident happened the afternoon of Friday, June 17, 2022.

Police officers deployed two bean bag rounds and discharged a taser at Santos. One bean bag round struck the subject’s upper chest and one bean bag round struck his lower rib cage on his left side.

The subject was transported to Baylor Scott and White following the incident for a medical evaluation, and it was determined he sustained injury to his spleen from one of the bean bags rounds.

He has undergone surgery to remove his spleen and is in stable condition at this time.

“Officers are involved in numerous and varied interactions on a daily basis, and, when warranted, may use reasonable force in carrying out their duties,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

“We will still do a thorough examination to confirm the tactics used during this incident were appropriate.”

Santos was wanted for a misdemeanor probation violation in Bell County, felony burglary of habitation and resisting arrest in Coryell County, and contempt of court in another state.

Along with a prior felony family violence conviction the Temple Police Department will pursue felony charges in possession of a firearm.

