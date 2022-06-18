Texas man charged in murder of infant daughter

ABILENE, Texas (KWTX) - Raymond Medina, 29, of Abilene. man has been arrested in the death of his infant daughter and charged with homicide after initially being arrested for an unrelated family violence warrant June 14.

He remained in custody with the Abilene Police Department while detectives investigated the death of his child.

Officers received an initial call at around 10 a.m. June 14 in regards to the death of an infant that appeared suspicious. They went to the Hendrick Medical Center where they learned that the infant had been brought to the hospital by the child’s mother.

An investigation led officers to believe the death was due to severe child abuse, according to police

A murder warrant was issued on June 17 charging Medina with first degree felony murder.

Medina remains in custody in the Taylor County Jail with a $200,000,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

