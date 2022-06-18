Advertisement

Triple-Digits Returning Soon!

Summer hasn't "officially" started yet, but it will continue to feel like Summer as we head into the weekend. For Saturday we will see highs back in the upper 9
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Summer hasn’t “officially” started yet, but it will continue to feel like Summer as we head into the weekend. For Saturday we will see highs back in the upper 90s for most of us, with heat index values likely to range between 100-105. We may see a few isolated showers during the afternoon on Saturday, but the coverage will be only around 20%. Best potential for rain will be across our Northeastern counties.

The continues for Father’s Day, with some of us reaching 100°! Unfortuantly we don’t see any major improvements in the weather over the next week to ten days. As of now the forecast for all of next week includes a lot of triple digit heat.

