West Texas man arrested in homicide of infant daughter

ABILENE, Texas (KWTX) - An Abilene man has been arrested in connection to the death of his infant daughter

Raymond Medina, 29, has been charged with homicide after initially being arrested for an unrelated family violence warrant June 14.

He remained in custody with the Abilene Police Department while detectives investigated the death of his child.

Officers received an initial call at around 10 a.m. June 14 in regards to the death that appearance suspicious and went to the Hendrick Medical Center where they learned that the infant had been brought to the hospital by the child’s mother.

The investigation led investigators to believe that the death was due to severe child abuse, according to police

A murder warrant was issued on June 17 for First Degree Felony Murder for Medina.

Medina remains in custody in the Taylor County Jail with a $200,000,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

