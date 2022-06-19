Advertisement

A 3 vehicle crash left multiple injuries in Falls County

A 3 vehicle crash left multiple injuries in Falls County
A 3 vehicle crash left multiple injuries in Falls County(Falls County Sheriff's Department | Falls County Sheriff's Department)
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Police Department, Falls County Sheriffs Office and The Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a 3-vehicle crash with injuries in Falls County lastnight.

Emergency crews worked to clear the scene by big creek bridge in the southbound lane of State Highway 6.

No further information is provided at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
A jury convicted Eden Victoria Orndorff, 32, of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She...
Central Texas woman gets probation after impaling ex-boyfriend with steak knife during fight
Jerome Degrate, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the Feb. 11, 2021,...
Waco teen sentenced to prison after killing stepfather suspected of molesting young relative
File Graphic (KWTX)
Temple Police identify man killed on I-35 after series of interactions with officers
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her...
Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound surrenders to Waco authorities

Latest News

Meth with police light background
Multiple Central Texas suspects indicted in methamphetamine distribution in federal court
People stood up and booed U.S. Sen. John Cornyn as he spoke about potential gun legislation...
Texas Republican Convention calls Biden win illegitimate and rebukes Cornyn over gun talks
Across the state of Texas, McDonald’s restaurants are going to be helping Uvalde families...
McDonald’s restaurants across Texas to host Uvalde Fund June 23
Imagen ilustrativa
Temple police investigate evening robbery