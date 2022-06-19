A 3 vehicle crash left multiple injuries in Falls County
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Police Department, Falls County Sheriffs Office and The Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a 3-vehicle crash with injuries in Falls County lastnight.
Emergency crews worked to clear the scene by big creek bridge in the southbound lane of State Highway 6.
No further information is provided at this time.
