Cross still stands following church fire in North Texas

BRIDGEPORT, Texas (KWTX) - A cross is left standing following a fire at a church in North Texas.

Firefighters in Wise County responded to a structure fire June 17 at the Balsora Baptist Church in the 108 block of Country Road 3623 in Bridgeport.

According to the Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department, the roof began to collapse whole firefighters were in the building.

Several were treated on scene by the Wise County EMS.

“A devastating loss to our community, but a sight to behold. The fire took the structure, but not the cross. A symbol that the building was just that, a building, said the Boonsville-Balsora VFD. “The Church is the congregation, and where 2 or more gather, there he shall be also.”

Bridgeport Fire Department , Lake Bridgeport Volunteer Fire Department , Paradise Volunteer Fire Department , Parker County Emergency Services District 1 , Runaway Bay Volunteer Fire Dep , Decatur Fire Department , Wise County EMS , Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office , Wise County Office of Emergency Management , Wise County Sheriff’s Office , and Texas Department of Public Safety all assisted on this scene.

Anyone who would like to help the church can send donations through the mail to the church directly at 108 CR 3623, Bridgeport, TX 76426.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

