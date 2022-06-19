East Texas man arrested in fatal shooting

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - An East Texas man has been arrested in connection to a murder Saturday evening.

The Newton’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 5:23 p.m. June 18 of a shooting victim in the 190 block of Country Road 4213 in Deweyville, Texas.

James Hollie, 39, was found deceased at the residence, according to deputies.

Deputies arrived and arrested the reported shooter at the scene.

Zachary Allen Wilson, 20, was charged with murder and being held at the Newton County Jail with a $75,000 bond.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.