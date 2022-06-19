It’ll Feel Even Hotter Going Through The Week

It’ll stay hot this evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 90′s until sunset, only dipping to the upper 80′s after. We start Monday in the mid 70′s again, with even hotter conditions going through the day.

Highs will hit 100° for most, but the Heat Index will play a larger role as southeast winds bring Gulf moisture back to the area. It’ll feel like it’s 103-105, especially near and east of I-35. The heat will stay with us as we head throughout the entire week, with temperatures getting a little hotter by the end of the week.

Highs may be around 103-105 by the end of the week, with the Heat Index slightly over 105 for many of you. Luckily, a cold front is possible by the end of next weekend, which could bring us down into the mid 90′s to give us a little break from the high heat.

