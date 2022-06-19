Advertisement

McDonald’s restaurants across Texas to host Uvalde Fund June 23

Across the state of Texas, McDonald’s restaurants are going to be helping Uvalde families...
Across the state of Texas, McDonald's restaurants are going to be helping Uvalde families through the tragedy.(McDonald's Corporation)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Across the state of Texas, McDonald’s restaurants are going to be helping Uvalde families through the tragedy.

Participating restaurants from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23 will donate 10% of sales to the Uvalde Fund at the at Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio, Texas and the Robb School Memorial Fund.

People can buy in-person, drive-thru or through the app.

“Our hearts are with those in Uvalde following the unspeakable tragedy in their community. We can’t take away their pain, but we want to help these families in any way we can,” said the company.

