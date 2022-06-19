Advertisement

Memorial scholarship started for future Hill College nursing students

A scholarship has been set up in memory of Laura Montes. A former Hillsboro nurse who...
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Hillsboro , Texas (KWTX) - Laura Montes loved being a nurse. The Hillsboro resident worked in healthcare for 20 years. She continued to work diligently during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic at local nursing home. Until tragedy stuck.

“She tested positive for Covid on Christmas day of 2020,” said Jessica Ramirez, Montes’ daughter. “And she passed February 7th of 2021.”

Laura was 56.

Now her family, along with the help of an anonymous donor who was deeply impacted by Laura, are trying to keep her memory alive in the form of a $2,500 memorial scholarship in Laura’s name.

The scholarship will be specifically for nursing students attending Hill College

“With moms scholarship, it helps us, I don’t want to say it helps us cope,” said Ramirez. “It makes it easier knowing mama is still going help people like she would if she was still here.”

Because Laura’s legacy should continue to live on in future generations of healthcare workers.

“Mom would never hesitate. She was always there to help everyone. We can continue the love she has for everybody and make sure that everybody has the opportunity to be a nurse if that’s what they feel like doing in their life.”

Today find out more about the scholarship you can follow the Official Laura’s Legacy facebook page by clicking here.

