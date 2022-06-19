Advertisement

Multiple Central Texas suspects indicted in methamphetamine distribution in federal court

Meth with police light background
Meth with police light background(MGN Online)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A multi-agency investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring has led to multiple defendants being indicted and arrested.

A federal grand jury in Waco on June 14 handed down five indictments charging a total of 27 defendants.

According to the indictments the conspiracy began in January 2021.

The following defendants were each charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine. 

Jason Fletcher, 38, of Belton

Luis Guillermo Martinez, 28, of Waco

Karen Pendola Bennett, 45, of Waco

Jesus Espinoza Lopez, 33, of Waco

Patricia Nelson, 49, of Waco

Robert Johnson, 46, of Woodway

Clayton Wilkins, 62, of Waco. 

Alejandro Solis, 32, of Waco

Jesus Castellanos-Renteria, 39, of Houston

Gustavo Alvarado Guerrero, 29, of Waco

William Charles Herrera, 30, of Waco

Maria Picon, 35, of Clifton

Rogers Anthony Marshall, 49, of Valley Mills

Denecia Alley, 32, of Waco; Jovita Ibarra, 28, of Waco

Lance John Showen, 51, of Waco

Hector Dominguez, 31, of Waco

Nicholas Ray Ramirez, 41, of Waco

Flocelo Mondragon Jr., 35, of McGregor

Alfred Turner, 28, of Waco

Areli Martinez Torrez, 38, of McGregor

Alexxus Briann Arocha, 26, of Waco

Felix Alberto Huezo-Hernandez, 33, of Waco

Sonya Renee Hughes, 44, of Waco

Steven Merritt, 52, of Bruceville-Eddy. 

If convicted, Arocha, Huezo, Hughes and Merritt face up to 40 years in prison. 

The defendants, if convicted, can face up to life in prison.

Marshall and Picon are also charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal drug trafficking crime.  If convicted, they face up to five years in prison to run consecutive to any other sentence they receive.

Not charged with the conspiracy drug count is Able Chavez, 25, of Waco who is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. 

If convicted, Chavez faces up to life in prison on the drug count and up to five years in prison on the gun count to run consecutive to any other sentence he receives.

Also not charged with the conspiracy drug count is Andrew Ochoa, 36, who is charged with one count of making a false statement in acquisition of a firearm. If convicted, Ochoa faces up to 10 years in prison.  

An investigation revealed Ochoa was purchasing and delivering firearms to a 13-year-old child.

All defendants have been arrested except for Karen Pendola Bennett who remains a fugitive in this case.

The FBI; DEA; Waco Police Department; McLennan County Sheriff’s Office; Bell County Sheriff’s Office; and DPS are investigating the case.

