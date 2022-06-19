Advertisement

Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday

Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) – Travelers are facing more misery with airlines canceling thousands of flights this weekend.

FlightAware.com reported at least 769 canceled flights by midday Sunday and nearly 860 Saturday.

The cancellations are being blamed on rough weather, staff shortages and infrastructure challenges.

TSA officers said they screened more than 2,400,000 people nationwide Friday, the highest checkpoint volume since the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The increase in delays and cancellations comes just days after transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs.

They met to discuss ways to improve performance and operations ahead of another expected surge in travel over the Fourth of July holiday.

