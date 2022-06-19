Stolen motorcycles along with drugs and fire arms found in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men were arrested in Bexar County following a traffic stop Wednesday.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit stopped two criminal support group motorcyclists June 15 for traffic violations at a Shell Gas station at Roland Ave. and Rigsby Ave.

During the course of the investigation both individuals were found to be in possession of handguns and 5.9 grams of marijuana, thus unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Deputies also inspected the motorcycles to find they they were determined to be stolen and seized to be delivered to their rightful owners, according to authorities.

Jesse Joseph Trevino, 27, and Antonio Flores, 39, are charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawfully carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana and are being held at the Bexar County Jail.

