Suspects lead Harris County deputies in car chase at golf course

A Cypress golf course began a police chase
A Cypress golf course began a police chase(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CYPRESS, Texas (CNN NEWSOURCE) - A Texas golf course had an unexpected police chase on Tuesday.

A Range Rover surprised golfers at the Cypress Lakes Golf Course when it was seen bouncing around with a police car and it’s sirens driving behind it.

A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy was in pursuit of Gray Martinez, 20, who ended up crashing the Range Rover into a Fairfield neighborhood.

Martinez then proceeded to get out with an AK-47 that was dropped in someone’s front yard, according to sources.

Philip Morgan, Captured Video Of Chase “We are warming up before the round and the last thing we expected to see is after we hit a drive out and admiring the distance is a range rover comes flying over the top of the hill”

He was arrested along with Trevor Passmore, 19, who was a passenger in the vehicle and are charged with evading arrest.

“It was the best start to a round of golf that I’ve had in a long time. Much more entertaining than my score usually is, “ said Philip Morgan, a golfer who was at the scene.

