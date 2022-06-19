Temple police investigate evening robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an evening robbery Saturday.

Officers were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. June 18 to the 2000 block of Airport Road where victim reported the suspect threatened him with a knife and stole his bicycle.

The suspect is a male with a shaved head and black mustache, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is to call 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously

