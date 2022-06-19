Temple police investigate evening robbery
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an evening robbery Saturday.
Officers were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. June 18 to the 2000 block of Airport Road where victim reported the suspect threatened him with a knife and stole his bicycle.
The suspect is a male with a shaved head and black mustache, according to police.
No one was injured during the incident.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is to call 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously
