Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect

Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged drug dealer showed up at the sheriff’s office to ask for protection after he reportedly failed to pay a drug supplier.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after he showed up at the sheriff’s office to ask for protection after he reportedly failed to pay a drug supplier.

Serrano spoke with investigators the afternoon of June 16 and claimed his life was in danger.

When investigators began interviewing the, he allegedly said he had “a large quantity of narcotics in his vehicle, which he had parked outside” the sheriff’s office.

The interview revealed Serrano was seeking safety from law enforcement after not paying for the narcotics from a supplier, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said that as the interview concluded, and investigators attempted to take Serrano into custody for the narcotics, he began fighting them inside the interview room. Serrano allegedly continued to resist even after several investigators responded to the interview room.

The man was eventually jailed and investigators secured and executed a search warrant for his vehicle, which allegedly turned up nearly two pounds of methamphetamine.

Serrano was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

“Law Enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows. I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my Staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect,” said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher.

