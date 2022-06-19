Advertisement

Toasty For Fathers Day As Another Heat Wave Approaches

We start Fathers Day in the mid 70s, with highs getting into the triple-digits for many of you during the afternoon. Sunshine will dominate, so be sure to stay
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We start Fathers Day in the mid 70s, with highs getting into the triple-digits for many of you during the afternoon. Sunshine will dominate, so be sure to stay hydrated and have easy access to AC.

Unfortunately we’re looking to see another streak of triple-digits as we go throughout the work week. Heat Advisories will likely be issued, as we’re going to see highs at or slightly above 100° almost every day. Feels Like Temperatures will also play a role as southeast winds will move through the area, upping our dew points. You can expect it to feel like it’s 105° most days next week, and that heat wave looks to continue into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
A jury convicted Eden Victoria Orndorff, 32, of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She...
Central Texas woman gets probation after impaling ex-boyfriend with steak knife during fight
Jerome Degrate, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the Feb. 11, 2021,...
Waco teen sentenced to prison after killing stepfather suspected of molesting young relative
File Graphic (KWTX)
Temple Police identify man killed on I-35 after series of interactions with officers
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her...
Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound surrenders to Waco authorities

Latest News

FASTCAST
Another Heat Wave Looms
fastcast
Triple-Digits Returning Soon!
FastCast
Summer style heat holds on for the Father’s Day Weekend
KWTX Fastcast Images
Rainfall chances are back but don’t hold your breath...