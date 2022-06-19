Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies arrest two in murder investigation, one on the run

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a suspect in connection to a murder investigation.

Devin Vasquez-Pachecho currently has a murder warrant out of Williamson County.

Deputies and the Austin Police Department reported at 7:20 p.m. June 12 to the intersection of Oro Valley Trail and and Modena Trail in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, a vehicle was found crashed in front of a residence where three people were found with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims with minor injuries were transported to the area hospitals for treatment.

Adrian Murillo Curiel, 16, was the driver and died from his injuries at the scene.

According to investigators, three suspects met with the victims resulting in a confrontation that ended in multiple gunshots being fired and the suspects fleeing.

Stephen Sanchez, a suspect, arrested and charged with murder after being found at a local hospital where he was with minor injuries.

Xelso Jesus Mora-Vasquez, the third suspect, was arrested June 16 after a joint effort from multiple law enforcement agencies.

The two suspects are currently being held in the Williamson County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Vasquez-Pachecho is to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-943-1300, or your local law enforcement agency.

