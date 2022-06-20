Advertisement

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

File Photo
File Photo(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend, authorities said.

The boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night, the Collin County sheriff’s office said.

There were four men aboard and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help, the sheriff’s office said.

Texas Game Wardens rescued the man holding on to the tree and learned that the other three boaters had disappeared, leading to a search by water and air of the lake about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Authorities said one man’s body was recovered early Sunday, another was recovered Sunday evening and the third was found Monday.

