$595K in methamphetamine seized at the Brownsville border

29.76 pounds of alleged methamphetamine found in packages
Packages containing nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.
Packages containing nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.(US Customs and Border)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville seized $595,242 in methamphetamine.

“Our officers remain vigilant in their duties of securing our borders and their efforts led to this significant seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on June 14 when an 18-year-old man who’s United States citizen that resides in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2008 Chrysler.

The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection.

While in the secondary inspection area, CBP officers discovered three packages hidden within the vehicle and removed the packages which contained a total of 29.76 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizure is approximately $595,242.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the man and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

