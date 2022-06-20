Advertisement

Central Texas motorcyclist killed in collision after driver fails to yield right of way, DPS says

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Stephen Dwayne Erwin, 64, of Belton, Texas, was killed after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by the SUV of a driver who failed to yield the right of way, The Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The collision happened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, on FM 439 about a mile east of Nolanville in Bell County.

Texas DPS said a 29-year-old from Temple was operating a 2007 Toyota 4-runner SUV and attempting to make a left turn out of a private drive near Chalk Lane onto FM 439.

At that same time, a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Erwin was travelling westbound on FM 439.

“The driver of the Toyota failed to yield right-of-way and pulled into the path of the Harley Davidson, resulting in a collision,” Texas DPS said.

Erwin was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured. DPS did not say whether that driver will be facing charges.

