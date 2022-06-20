A cold front? At this time of year? In Central Texas?

It may be a little bit shocking to hear the phrase “cold front” in the middle of summer, but there’s a strong possibility a cold front sneaks through our area late this weekend! Temper your expectations though because high temperatures will drop slightly and rain chances should only slightly come back up again too. Until the late-weekend cold front swings in, we’re expecting high temperatures to stay very warm in the triple-digits. High pressure is basically sloshing about overhead and that’s going to keep temperatures well above average. We’re forecasting mid-to-upper 70s this morning with low 90s at the lunch hour turning into near-triple-digit highs by the end of the day. Although we’re expecting a fair amount of sunshine today, we’re also expecting some afternoon partly cloudy skies to return with a 10% chance of a stray shower mainly east of I-35. Tuesday’s forecast is similar with highs near 100° under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of a stray shower returning.

High pressure really flexes it’s muscles mid-to-late week. We’re expecting highs to get farther away from 100° (and by farther we don’t mean lower) peaking near 104° this weekend! The bigger weekend story, however, is the potential for a cold front to sneak through. For a cold front in June, there’s decently high confidence that this front will actually arrive, but the “colder” air behind it is coming from the Central U.S. where temperatures are expected to be exceptionally warm for much of the week. Temperatures are only expected, for now, to fall into the upper 90s next week after the front pushes through Sunday and stalls to our south. There’s a chance we could get cooler than just the upper 90s, but we won’t be able to fine-tune that temperature forecast for a few more days. As far as rain chances go with this front, the front is expected to move in Sunday and then stall to our south Monday. Sunday’s rain chances will be near 20% since the front may push in during the morning when the atmosphere is more stable. We’ll see rain chances going up to 30% Monday as the stalled front to our south (or potentially overhead) kicks up afternoon rain. The front washes out Tuesday and Wednesday so rain chances will hang around but then drop out of the forecast.

