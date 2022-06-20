Advertisement

Cross remains standing after church is destroyed in fire

The cross that held prayer requests in the church's sanctuary was still standing after the fire.
The cross that held prayer requests in the church's sanctuary was still standing after the fire.(Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A cross was the only thing left standing in the rubble after a church in Texas burned to the ground Friday.

According to the Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department, the Balsora Baptist Church sanctuary’s roof collapsed while firefighters were inside the building.

Several firefighters were treated by Wise County EMS on the scene.

The fire department said church sanctuaries make them prone to collapse because of the large open space.

“The cross that held our prayer request in the sanctuary was still standing!” the church said in a post on Facebook.

Despite the damage, the congregation still gathered Sunday morning for an outdoor service.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified
Jerome Degrate, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the Feb. 11, 2021,...
Waco teen sentenced to prison after killing stepfather suspected of molesting young relative
A jury convicted Eden Victoria Orndorff, 32, of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She...
Central Texas woman gets probation after impaling ex-boyfriend with steak knife during fight

Latest News

President Joe Biden said in Rehobeth Beach, Delaware, on Monday he's 'feeling great' after...
Biden explains bike fall: 'Got stuck'
President Joe Biden says a decision on a federal gasoline tax holiday could come by the end of...
Biden: Decision on a federal gasoline tax holiday could come by end of week
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
File Graphic
Central Texas motorcyclist killed in collision after driver fails to yield right of way, DPS says
A giant stingray, hooked last week in Cambodia, has set a new world record.
Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish