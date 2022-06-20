Advertisement

Family’s photos found after flood destroyed home

A couple's old family photos survived the flood that destroyed a Montana home. (Courtesy Dana Sckittone/Courtney Halvorson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED LODGE, Mont. (CNN) - A family that lost nearly everything in the floodwaters that overran red lodge, montana got some good news.

Milt and Kathy Bastian were forced to evacuate as high waters flooded their home. Neighbors saw their furniture floating down the street.

A local park was transformed into a makeshift “lost and found,” where granddaughter Courtney Halvorson found their dresser intact.

Amazingly, their family photographs inside survived undamaged, including a great-grandparent’s wedding picture.

Halvorson says finding those irreplaceable photos brought happy tears to her grandparents after a very tough week.

As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB, KTVM, GETTY IMAGES, MTN NEWS, KECI, KFBB, CNBC and others)

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified
Jerome Degrate, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the Feb. 11, 2021,...
Waco teen sentenced to prison after killing stepfather suspected of molesting young relative
A jury convicted Eden Victoria Orndorff, 32, of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She...
Central Texas woman gets probation after impaling ex-boyfriend with steak knife during fight

Latest News

Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in...
Men, morale, munitions: Russia’s Ukraine war faces long slog
US airlines that get the most and least consumer complaints
A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
‘It’s just hell there’: Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
Film director Paul Haggis held at hotel ahead of Italian hearing in sex case