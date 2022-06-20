Fiery wreck claims lives of Temple man, 1-year-old passenger

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - Luis Miguel Castillo, 20, of Temple, Texas, and his 1-year-old female passenger were killed in a fiery wreck on U.S. 84 in Goldthwaite.

DPS said Castillo lost control of a 2015 Buick Lacrosse as he was traveling eastbound on US 84.

“For reasons unknown the Buick failed to negotiate a curve and collided with a guardrail,” DPS said.

The Buick continued down an embankment, struck a large tree, and erupted in flames.

The Buick’s interior was fully engulfed and Castillo and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Kim Avants.

