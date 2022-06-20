GoFundMe set up to help family of Temple man, baby girl killed in Father’s Day wreck

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - Luis Miguel Castillo, 20, of Temple, Texas, and his daughter were killed in a fiery wreck on U.S. 84 in Goldthwaite on Father’s Day.

Relatives of the man identified his baby daughter as Amilliana. The father leaves behind his wife and unborn child, a GoFundMe states.

“This is one of the most tragic things a mother can endure, losing her precious 1 year old baby girl, Amilliana, and the Love of her life, Luis Castillo, father of her unborn child, on Father’s Day,” the GoFundMe page states, “GOD decided to take 2 more angels to be with him.”

DPS said Castillo lost control of a 2015 Buick Lacrosse as he was traveling eastbound on US 84 at abut 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 19.

“For reasons unknown the Buick failed to negotiate a curve and collided with a guardrail,” Texas DPS said.

The Buick continued down an embankment, struck a large tree, and erupted in flames.

The Buick’s interior was fully engulfed and Castillo and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Kim Avants.

