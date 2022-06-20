Advertisement

GoFundMe set up to help family of Temple man, baby girl killed in Father’s Day wreck

Luis Castillo and his baby daughter, Amilliana
Luis Castillo and his baby daughter, Amilliana(KWTX GIVEN PERMISSION TO USE PHOTO.)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - Luis Miguel Castillo, 20, of Temple, Texas, and his daughter were killed in a fiery wreck on U.S. 84 in Goldthwaite on Father’s Day.

Relatives of the man identified his baby daughter as Amilliana. The father leaves behind his wife and unborn child, a GoFundMe states.

This is one of the most tragic things a mother can endure, losing her precious 1 year old baby girl, Amilliana, and the Love of her life, Luis Castillo, father of her unborn child, on Father’s Day,” the GoFundMe page states, “GOD decided to take 2 more angels to be with him.”

DPS said Castillo lost control of a 2015 Buick Lacrosse as he was traveling eastbound on US 84 at abut 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 19.

“For reasons unknown the Buick failed to negotiate a curve and collided with a guardrail,” Texas DPS said.

The Buick continued down an embankment, struck a large tree, and erupted in flames.

The Buick’s interior was fully engulfed and Castillo and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Kim Avants.

