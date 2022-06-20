Advertisement

It’s already felt like it, but summer officially starts Tuesday

fastcast pool summer swim heat hot cool down water sunglasses
fastcast pool summer swim heat hot cool down water sunglasses
By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The sea breeze tries to kick up some rain from the coast that could bring us some a rain pocket or two on Tuesday’s afternoon, but most won’t see the rain this week. Highs for Tuesday are around 100° but of course the humidity makes it feel hotter. We could see some slightly better rain chances next week with a cold front! Not only is there some possible rain, but it will help to end a streak of triple digit days as well.

That summer time high pressure dominates once again and gets even stronger as the week goes on. That will send temperatures over the century mark several days this week. Nothing changes for us until next week as we track a cold front! For a cold front in June, there’s decently high confidence that this front will actually arrive, which means we could see upper 90s for highs (instead of over 100) for a good portion of next week. There’s a chance we could get cooler than just the upper 90s, but we won’t be able to fine-tune that temperature forecast for a few more days. Some showers are possible as early as Sunday but the better chances come as the front kicks up some rain for Monday. Rain chances hang around for Tuesday and Wednesday before starting to fizzle out late next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified
Jerome Degrate, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the Feb. 11, 2021,...
Waco teen sentenced to prison after killing stepfather suspected of molesting young relative
A jury convicted Eden Victoria Orndorff, 32, of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She...
Central Texas woman gets probation after impaling ex-boyfriend with steak knife during fight

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
A cold front? At this time of year? In Central Texas?
Sean's Monday Fastcast
fastcast
It’ll Feel Even Hotter Going Through The Week
fastcast
Toasty For Fathers Day As Another Heat Wave Approaches