It’s already felt like it, but summer officially starts Tuesday

The sea breeze tries to kick up some rain from the coast that could bring us some a rain pocket or two on Tuesday’s afternoon, but most won’t see the rain this week. Highs for Tuesday are around 100° but of course the humidity makes it feel hotter. We could see some slightly better rain chances next week with a cold front! Not only is there some possible rain, but it will help to end a streak of triple digit days as well.

That summer time high pressure dominates once again and gets even stronger as the week goes on. That will send temperatures over the century mark several days this week. Nothing changes for us until next week as we track a cold front! For a cold front in June, there’s decently high confidence that this front will actually arrive, which means we could see upper 90s for highs (instead of over 100) for a good portion of next week. There’s a chance we could get cooler than just the upper 90s, but we won’t be able to fine-tune that temperature forecast for a few more days. Some showers are possible as early as Sunday but the better chances come as the front kicks up some rain for Monday. Rain chances hang around for Tuesday and Wednesday before starting to fizzle out late next week.

