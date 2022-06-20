Advertisement

Teen killed; two civilians and police officer wounded in Washington, D.C. shooting

By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (KWTX) - A teenager was killed, and two civilians and a police officer wounded, during a shooting Sunday in our nation’s capital.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said multiple were injured after a fight broke out at an “unpermitted” event and a large crowd of people ran for safety.

Moments later, police officers arrived at the scene and a shooting broke out.

Four people were shot, including the police officer, who did not return fire in the crowded area, a police spokesman said.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said a 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A condition was not provided for the two adults wounded in the shooting. The wounded police officer is expected to be okay, Contee said.

The shooting reportedly happened during an event called Moechella, Fox News reported late Sunday night. The event was described as an “Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington, D.C.”

