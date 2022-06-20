Texas boy, 5, dies in hot car as mother prepared sister’s birthday party: report

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Harris County are investigating the death of a child left inside a vehicle for several hours Monday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the 13700 block of Blair Hill Lane at about 3 p.m. Monday.

“Upon arrival, units determined a child, possibly five years old, was left inside a vehicle for several hours. The child was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a tweet.

KHOU reports the victim was a boy. The CBS affiliate in Houston spoke with Sheriff Gonzalez, who said the boy’s family was preparing to celebrate his 8-year-old sister’s birthday.

The 5-year-old, his sister and his mother went to the store to get items for the party, and when they came back home, the sheriff said, the mother assumed both children had gotten out of the car on their own, according to KHOU.

Pct 3 units were dispatched to the 13700 blk of Blair Hill Ln. Upon arrival units determined a child (possibly 5 yrs) was left inside a vehicle for several hours. The child was pronounced deceased at the scene. HCSO Investigators are enroute to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/MNbhPHIHSU — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 20, 2022

