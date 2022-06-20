Advertisement

Victim reports that his two toddlers were in car during aggravated robbery, man faces charges in Southeast Texas

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (KWTX) - A Beaumont man was the victim of a robbery with his two toddlers in the car with him.

Beaumont Police Department officers responded to a call at 6:24 p.m. June 18 to the Lakeside Apartments in the 6195 block of North Major Drive.

The victim reported he was robbed at gun point while his two toddlers were in the car with him. The suspect fled in a dark gray Dodge Charger with Georgia plates, according to police.

While officers were on scene taking the report and checking for possible video, the victim saw the suspect vehicle pass the apartments, headed north on Major and alerted the officers.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle but, the suspect evaded at a high rate of speed and was eventually stopped. Officers also located a gun in Cunningham’s vehicle.

Jareem Ajani Cunningham, 21, was charged with aggravated robbery and evading in a motor vehicle and transported and to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

