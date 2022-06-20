Advertisement

Woman reportedly assaults Arizona Wendy’s worker over cold fries, wrong nuggets

The woman reportedly threw her drink and food bag at the employee claiming that her fries were...
The woman reportedly threw her drink and food bag at the employee claiming that her fries were cold and her nuggets weren’t spicy.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Casa Grande police say they’re looking for the woman who assaulted a Wendy’s restaurant worker earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, officers say the woman reportedly threw her drink and food bag at the employee after claiming that her fries were cold and her nuggets weren’t spicy. It’s not yet known which location or when the alleged assault happened but police are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to email the police department at seth_sanchez@casagrandeaz.gov or call 520-521-8711 at extension 6330.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
A jury convicted Eden Victoria Orndorff, 32, of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She...
Central Texas woman gets probation after impaling ex-boyfriend with steak knife during fight
Jerome Degrate, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the Feb. 11, 2021,...
Waco teen sentenced to prison after killing stepfather suspected of molesting young relative
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her...
Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound surrenders to Waco authorities

Latest News

Jareem Ajani Cunningham, 21,
Victim reports that his two toddlers were in car during aggravated robbery, man faces charges in Southeast Texas
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Jimmy smiles for a photo after picking out his new glove
CWS 2022: Omaha boy with brain tumor celebrated as “hero for the day”
Packages containing nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Gateway...
$595K in methamphetamine seized at the Brownsville border