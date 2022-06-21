30-year-old Waco cold case solved; suspect charged in woman’s murder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Tuesday, June 21, announced it had solved a 30-year-old cold case and arrested Harold Givens, 65, in the murder of 28-yar-old Rita Davis.

Police said Rita Davis was found dead on September 22, 1991, near 7th and McKinney, missing her pants and underwear.

Detectives learned that on the night of September 21, 1991, Davis was with Harold Givens and the two were allegedly smoking crack cocaine when they got into a fight, police said.

An autopsy was conducted and found that Davis died due to blunt force injuries of the head and hemorrhaging in the neck. A sexual assault examination was conducted and semen was recovered.

In 1991, a detective obtained blood samples and a saliva swab from Givens, but due to the technology at the time, they were not able to connect Givens’ and Davis’ samples and an arrest could not be made, police said.

This case went cold until 2006 when a detective retested the samples using advanced DNA techniques.

“Major profiling came back consistent with Davis and minor profiling consistent with Givens,” police said.

In 2022, a cold case detective and a special crimes detective re-interviewed Givens.

Givens allegedly told the investigators he became angry with Davis because she wanted more crack cocaine and he struck her multiple times.

Givens was arrested without incident at his residence in Waco on June 21, 2022.

Police did not explain why it took 16 years after the DNA samples were retested to re-interview Givens.

Online jail records show Givens is charged with murder. A bond amount is not listed.

