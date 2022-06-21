Aggies season continues as Notre Dame’s luck runs out in CWS elimination game

OMAHA, Nebraska (KBTX) - Texas A&M will get another shot at their College World Series opening opponent Oklahoma following a 5-1 win over Notre Dame at the CWS Tuesday afternoon in an elimination game at Charles Schwab Field.

The Aggies took advantage of a walk, a balk, and a Notre Dame error as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

Then in the 5th, Texas A&M scored two more runs on a Trevor Werner solo homerun (#7)

and RBI single by Dylan Rock that drove Jack Moss to make it 5-0.

After a poor CWS debut against the Sooners, Nathan Dettmer was handed the ball with the Aggies’ season on the line against Notre Dame and pitched 7 complete shutout innings. Striking out 6 while giving up just 3 hits. He did not walk a batter which proved costly against the Sooners last Friday.

Texas A&M (44-19) continues to impress in their first season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle with the program’s 7th trip ever to the College World Series. It’s quite a feat for an Aggie team that entered SEC play with a 10-6 record and lost two of their first three conference series.

Schlossnagle’s sluggers opened up conference play with a series win over LSU, but then lost 2 of 3 games to both Auburn and Alabama. It was those back to back losses to the Crimson Tide that saw the team turn things around in league play as the Aggies won 15 of its next 21 conference encounters and picked up its first SEC West Division crown.

The NCAA selection committee was so impressed with the Aggies turnaround season that Texas A&M grabbed a number 5 national seed in the NCAA Tournament and went 5-0 in the first two rounds claiming both a College Station Regional and C.S. Super Regional titles as they advanced to Omaha for the first time since 2017.

The Maroon and White opened up CWS play with an 13-8 loss, but rebounded with an 10-2 win over Texas snapping a 9 game CWS losing streak that dated back to in 1993.

Texas A&M will step back across the line on Wednesday afternoon at 1 pm. A&M will face Oklahoma in an elimination game for them while a win by the Sooners will punch Oklahoma’s ticket to the CWS Championship Series.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.