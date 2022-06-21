Advertisement

Arrest warrants issued for suspects in abduction of Harker Heights infant, police say

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities on Monday issued arrest warrants for Rotoyia and Runnesha Vertison in the alleged overnight abduction of a 2-month-old girl in Harker Heights.

The girl’s father, Maurio Love, filed a complaint with the Harker Heights Police Department against the Vertisons, both of Harker Heights, because they allegedly refused to return his infant daughter to him.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert overnight, and the suspects, along with the infant, were located at a residence in Irving, Texas.

The infant, found safe and unharmed, was later reunited with Love.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke obtained arrest warrants for the arrest of Rotoyia and Runnesha Vertison.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400, option 2, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 1-254-526-8477.

Police did not provide photos of the suspects.

