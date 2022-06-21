Cowboys icon, Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman works out with Phantom Warriors at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman joined the Phantom Warriors for a “little workout” at Fort Hood Tuesday.

Soldiers with 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division showed the three-time Super Bowl champion why Fort Hood is “the best place in town for physical activity,” the Army post said on Facebook.

The Cowboys selected Aikman with the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft.

During his time with “America’s Team,” Aikman won three Super Bowls in between 1992 and 1995 and was named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XXVII.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Troy Aikman trains with Fort Hood soldiers (III CORPS AND FORT HOOD)

Troy Aikman trains with Fort Hood soldiers (III CORPS AND FORT HOOD)

Troy Aikman trains with Fort Hood soldiers (III CORPS AND FORT HOOD)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.