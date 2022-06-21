Advertisement

Cowboys icon, Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman works out with Phantom Warriors at Fort Hood

Troy Aikman with soldiers at Fort Hood
Troy Aikman with soldiers at Fort Hood(III CORPS AND FORT HOOD)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman joined the Phantom Warriors for a “little workout” at Fort Hood Tuesday.

Soldiers with 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division showed the three-time Super Bowl champion why Fort Hood is “the best place in town for physical activity,” the Army post said on Facebook.

The Cowboys selected Aikman with the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft.

During his time with “America’s Team,” Aikman won three Super Bowls in between 1992 and 1995 and was named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XXVII.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

