Advertisement

Lifelong educator passes down a generational wealth for over 50 years

This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Bosqueville where a lifelong educator has passed down a generational wealth, and she's been doing it for almost 50 yea
By Pete Sousa
Updated: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Bosqueville where a lifelong educator has passed down a generational wealth, and she’s been doing it for almost 50 years.

“I came here in ‘73 when were lucky the well worked.”, Dorris Smith, Be Remarkable Winner

The water well never ran dry and Dorris Smith’s love and acceptance kept flowing at Bosqueville High and Elementary Schools.

“Well, I do love this community...”

And they love her right back. Look no further than Stephen Bostick, one of her students back in the late ‘80s.

“The person that nominated you were one of your former students from a long time ago, and he’s still thinking about you so here he is right here.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel and Stark Injury Lawyers

“Come on Stephen, come on up!”, Pete Sousa, KWTX News

“The sweetest woman anyone could ever ask about.”, Stephen Bostick, Nominator

The fact that Dorris was surrounded by her students and family made this moment even sweeter.

She also has an attractive attitude that has all of her students wearing big smiles when she’s called in as a sub.

“So you’re the substitute that walks through the doors and we’re (students) all like “All Nice?!”, Pete Sousa, KWTX News

Dorris fills in when called upon, but put in 37 years full time.

It’s clear her sense of humor is one of the things that has kept her young.

“We donate $500 dollars to you to do with whatever you want, however you choose.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel and Stark Injury Lawyers

“Can I go buy an Escalade with this?”, Dorris Smith

Off camera it didn’t take Dorris long to admit “the Escalade” payments would have to wait and a contribution to a specific community cause would come first.

Life lessons from an educator who leads with love.

“I don’t know that I deserve this.”, Dorris Smith

“Yes you do!”, All

If you know a “Remarkable Person”, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Bosqueville where a lifelong educator has passed down...
Lifelong educator passes down a generational wealth for over 50 years
Modern Texas Living Summer 2022 issue
Summer issue of ‘Modern Texas Living’ features successful local families who make a difference in their communities
Riley Walker, 15, of Lorena, is the owner of Riley's Cookie Co., a business offering decorated...
Central Texas teen turns passion for baking into a thriving business
Danielle Devins and her mom, Ann Scotti, just returned from the nation’s capital for the...
Daughter of fallen soldier celebrated for academic accomplishments during all-expense paid trip to D.C.
Jamie Blanek, always looking for a new challenge, began training for the extremely difficult...
Former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek completes Spartan race challenge at elevation of more than 9K feet