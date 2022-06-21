Lifelong educator passes down a generational wealth for over 50 years

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Bosqueville where a lifelong educator has passed down a generational wealth, and she’s been doing it for almost 50 years.

“I came here in ‘73 when were lucky the well worked.”, Dorris Smith, Be Remarkable Winner

The water well never ran dry and Dorris Smith’s love and acceptance kept flowing at Bosqueville High and Elementary Schools.

“Well, I do love this community...”

And they love her right back. Look no further than Stephen Bostick, one of her students back in the late ‘80s.

“The person that nominated you were one of your former students from a long time ago, and he’s still thinking about you so here he is right here.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel and Stark Injury Lawyers

“Come on Stephen, come on up!”, Pete Sousa, KWTX News

“The sweetest woman anyone could ever ask about.”, Stephen Bostick, Nominator

The fact that Dorris was surrounded by her students and family made this moment even sweeter.

She also has an attractive attitude that has all of her students wearing big smiles when she’s called in as a sub.

“So you’re the substitute that walks through the doors and we’re (students) all like “All Nice?!”, Pete Sousa, KWTX News

Dorris fills in when called upon, but put in 37 years full time.

It’s clear her sense of humor is one of the things that has kept her young.

“We donate $500 dollars to you to do with whatever you want, however you choose.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel and Stark Injury Lawyers

“Can I go buy an Escalade with this?”, Dorris Smith

Off camera it didn’t take Dorris long to admit “the Escalade” payments would have to wait and a contribution to a specific community cause would come first.

Life lessons from an educator who leads with love.

“I don’t know that I deserve this.”, Dorris Smith

“Yes you do!”, All

If you know a “Remarkable Person”, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable