Summer is actually here. For real

We’ve been baking almost every single day for the last almost two months with record setting heat getting thrown into the mix every now and again, but we’ve finally actually arrived at the summer solstice! Summer started at 4:13 AM, the exact time when the center of the sun reached the Tropic of Cancer. Daylight hours will gradually get shorter over the coming weeks and months but the heat really won’t break at all. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the upper 70s and low-to-mid 80s. There’s a good chance we’ll break today’s record warmest morning low of 80° and there’s an off chance that we’ll break or tie the all-time hottest low temperature of 83° too. We’re getting right back on the heat train today as highs near or even slightly exceed 100° under ample sunshine. A stray shower or two is possible late today mainly east of I-35 but the odds of that are very slim. The low rain chances dip out of the forecast tomorrow with highs again nearing 100°, but we’ll see those highs warm to between about 101° and 106° through the weekend.

The main player in Central Texas’ weather has been high pressure almost entrenched directly overhead. High pressure will stay stuck in place but is expected to weaken and shift westward early next week. It may not sound like much, and it honestly really isn’t, but it should open the door for a weak cold front to swing into the area Sunday into Monday. The airmass behind the cold front isn’t cold at all and it won’t drop temperatures much at all. Highs nearing 105° this weekend drop into the upper 90s next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. As far as rainfall chances go, we’re not expecting much rain but the front stalling close to our area Monday may bring us a 30% chance of showers and storms. If the front stalls close to our area and not closer to Austin, temperatures will need to go down and rain chances may need to bump up.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.