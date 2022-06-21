Summer is just starting but it late-summer heat already dominates

High pressure remains the driving force of the forecast. Which means for us, more sunshine, more triple digit days, southerly winds, and unfortunately no rain. We are stuck in this pattern but we might just be able to change things up a bit next week with a late June cold front. This far out, and infrequent cold fronts this time of year, the forecast next week is subject to change, but for now we wait and hope for some ‘cooler’ days and maybe even some rain.

Before things get better, it gets worse. We see high pressure strengthen and high temperatures soar over 100 Thursday - Sunday. Lower humidity will be around but that’s really what helps to get us several degrees over the century mark. Next week we could see some upper 90 days and some rain as high pressure weakens some and shift westward. It may not sound like much, and it honestly really isn’t, but every degree we can do down helps and any chance for rain we will take! As far as rain totals go, we could see a few hundredths of an inch here and there. It’s not drought-busting rain but a few extra clouds and temperatures below 100 will be welcomed.

