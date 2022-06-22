Advertisement

Arkansas capital murder suspect dead following Robertson County chase, self-inflicted gunshot

By Adrienne DeMoss and Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A capital murder suspect from Arkansas that led Franklin police on a high-speed chase is dead after after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Franklin Police Department. Police say the suspect had been in critical condition since Wednesday before passing.

Franklin Police Chief Terry Thibodeaux says an officer attempted to pull over 18-year-old Demarcus King, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, for going 80 mph in a 60 mph zone, Wednesday morning. The suspect then led police on a high-speed chase from Franklin down Highway 79 to Highway 6 south of Hearne.

Police say speeds reached up to 115-120 mph.

King’s vehicle hit an embankment when it turned abruptly near a railroad bridge. After that police say the suspect got out of the car and shot himself. King was then taken by PHI medical helicopter to St. Joseph Health Hospital in Bryan in critical condition.

Police say a female passenger from Bryan was in the vehicle and that they were traveling to Bryan. She is not facing any charges, according to police.

King was released from jail on Monday for aggravated kidnapping, according to Thibodeaux. He has warrants out of Arkansas for capital murder and two attempted capital murder charges.

No one else was injured and the suspect did not shoot at anyone else, according to police.

A PHI medical helicopter airlifted the capital murder suspect to the hospital after he attempted to end his life.

“Well, it’s kind of crazy he just got out and has warrants for him. I mean that’s pretty bad,” said George Harris, a Robertson County resident.

He like others is thankful no one else was hurt including law enforcement.

“I think the legal system needs to tighten down on these people that are repeat offenders. They are not changing their ways in prison and actually go into prison and getting stronger and learn new tricks and take it out on the community,” he said.

Highway 6 north of OSR was closed for several hours following the pursuit but has since reopened.

