Central Texas deputies guarding inmates after TDCJ bus breaks down on Highway 6

Deputies and police officers are guarding 27 inmates after the prison bus they were riding in...
Deputies and police officers are guarding 27 inmates after the prison bus they were riding in broke down in Riesel, Texas.(Tami Kadlacek)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Riesel and Mart police departments are guarding more than two dozen inmates after a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus broke down Wednesday morning on Highway 6.

TDCJ Spokesperson Robert Hurst said a transport bus overheated in Riesel while on the way to the Hughes Unit in Gatesville from Huntsville, Texas.

Three officers and 27 inmates are onboard the bus.

Another bus is currently on its way from Gatesville to pick up the inmates and take them to the Hughes Unit, Hurst said.

