Central Texas deputies searching for missing girl last seen June 6

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public for help locating Harli Lynn West-Kelm, 15, a local girl last seen on June 6.

She was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and black slide style shoes at the time she was last seen.

Deputies said she is about 5′2″ and weighs about 110 pounds. The girl has has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is to contact Detective Rebecca Eubank at 254-757-5044 or Detective Andrew Hermes at 254-759-5929.

If you know the immediate whereabouts of Harli, please call dispatch at 254-757-5222.

