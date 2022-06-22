Advertisement

Central Texas man arrested after standoff, accused of trying to run girlfriend over with pickup

Patrick Scott, 28, of Beverly Hills, Texas, was taken into custody on June 22 after a standoff...
Patrick Scott, 28, of Beverly Hills, Texas, was taken into custody on June 22 after a standoff with police. Scott is accused of trying to run his girlfriend over with a pickup.(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in the Waco area on Wednesday arrested Patrick Scott, 28, of Beverly Hills, after an hours-long standoff that was the result of an alleged domestic violence incident, said Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin.

Martin said that at about 1:30 p.m., Scott got into an argument with his girlfriend and pulled out a shotgun. The victim ran away from his home, but Scott allegedly pursued her in a pickup and tried to run her over, police said.

The woman had to jump out of the truck’s way and managed to call police.

Authorities eventually found Scott at a home near Ann and Harvard. The Waco Police SWAT was called to assist and the suspect was taken into custody without incident at about 6 p.m.

Martin said Scott will be charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
Meth with police light background
Several indicted in meth distribution scheme in Central Texas

Latest News

Fireworks in Bell County
Bell County order prohibits sale, use of fireworks during drought disaster
Jose Luis Calderon
Illinois girl testifies Central Texas man sexually assaulted her about 30 times during a summer visit in 2018
At least three people were shot in Dallas today across two incidents that police believe were...
Three injured, one critically, in series of related shootings in Dallas
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo
Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arrendondo placed on administrative leave